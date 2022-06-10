Ivanka Trump: ‘I Accepted’ That Election Was Not Stolen

Donald Trump must be very upset with Princess Ivanka saying in prime time that she believed her father lost the election.
By NewsHound EllenJune 10, 2022

In the prime time kickoff of the January 6th committee hearings, we saw clips of former Attorney General Bill Barr calling Trump’s allegations of voter fraud “complete nonsense." “I told him that it was crazy stuff and they were wasting their time on that,” Barr said, “And it was doing great, grave disservice to the country.” Never mind that he made no such bold statement to the public to counter this “great, grave disservice.” Au contraire, his resignation letter reportedly said that allegations of voter fraud would continue to be reviewed.

But I digress. The January 6th committee’s job is to look into enablers and instigators of the Capitol insurrection – and in that respect, it scored a win by following up Barr’s quote with a video clip of Ivanka Trump very, very willing to distance herself from Daddy.

Ivanka was asked how Barr’s comments affected her perspective about the election. Her response: “It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he said, what we he was saying.”

I can't wait to hear more of what Ivanka has to say.

Here's Trump's response:

Discussion

