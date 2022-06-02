Man Just Sitting Around Randomly Shoots And Kills 8-Year-Old

The sheriff says the shooter has "probably just messed up and has a history." What kind of history? Maybe people with a "history" shouldn't have guns. Via WMTW.com:

WMUR — An 8-year-old Portsmouth boy was shot and killed in a random shooting Monday while his family was vacationing in South Carolina, officials said.

The boy was identified as Quarius Dunham, a third-grader at the Little Harbour School in Portsmouth.

A South Carolina coroner reported that the boy was shot in the neck and died. His father was shot in the leg and survived.

Police said Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, is accused of randomly shooting at cars driving by his house Monday on Old River Road in Florence, South Carolina. Three cars were hit.