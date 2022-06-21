Trump Bootlicker Mike Pence Accuses Biden Of Lying

In the most craven and insane 39 seconds of television I may have ever witnessed, Fox Business' Larry Kudlow claimed President Biden was the biggest presidential liar he's ever seen, and to top it off, Mike Pence, the man who was hunted by rabid Trump supporters based on lies, agreed.

Kudlow, who eagerly wiped Trump's butt after he pooped while working for his administration, said, "Have you ever seen a president who refuses to accept blame, and I want to add to that, commits so many falsehoods? I'm being very polite here calling it falsehoods."

(Yes, we have. His name is Donald Trump.)

He continued, "Falsehoods -- on any given day, he's out there saying stuff that just ain't true. Have you ever see anything like that?"

(The Washington Post calculated that Trump spewed 30,573 misleading claims in over 4 year.)

Pence quickly replied, "Never in my lifetime. There's never been a time in my life where a president was more disconnected from the American people."

Does "never in his lifetime" mean he gets to erase the last seven years of Trump?

Pence willingly participated in this type of charade to apologize for Trump's asinine behavior and pass it on to another.

Trump has continuously told the most dangerous and immoral lies in the history of this country, and Pence ignores it to try to gain some attention back from the cultists.

A gallows was constructed at the US Capitol by the MAGA militia traitors to hang him at the beck and call of Trump.

Look, here's Trump lying today. Here's Trump lying on Saturday and admitting crimes.

Question: Are you concerned that there may be a criminal investigation?

Trump: We did nothing wrong other than complain about the election and I’ve been complaining about it from day 1… It’s freedom of speech. Hillary did it pic.twitter.com/nzf6I9R99p — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2022

I have no more words.