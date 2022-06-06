Millionaire Medicare Fraudster Rick Scott Calls Biden 'A Rich Kid'

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who got rich while his company was defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE, the health plan that covers our veterans, had the gall to attack 79-year-old Joe Biden as a "rich kid" who is supposedly out of touch with everyday Americans.

Why this guy is sitting in Congress instead of a prison cell is beyond me, but I digress. Scott made an appearance on this Sunday's Fox & Friends, and here's what he said while attacking Biden for inflation in the United States, and pretending it's all his fault and not a global problem everyone is dealing with due to the pandemic, supply chain issues and Putin invading Ukraine.

SCOTT: Let me think about this. We've got Biden at the beach, and then we've got people that move to Florida to enjoy the beach are going back to work. You can't make this stuff up. Biden doesn't care. He has no plan. Think about this. Biden's a rich kid that has basically his entire life has been paid for by, with your tax dollars, has no idea how to deal with inflation, has no plan to deal with inflation. All he does is blame everybody else including Putin for his inflation. Here's what he needs to do. We've got to balance our budget. We've got to reduce the size of government. Think about it. Since Biden got elected as U.S. Senator, I think the cost of living in this country is up six fold, and the debt has gone from less than half a trillion to thirty trillion dollars in debt, all with Biden's policies. He's been part of the game that has been bankrupting this country. We've got to reduce taxes, reduce fees, reduce the size of the federal government, we've got to streamline the permitting, we've got to reduce regulation, we've got to be energy independent, and we've just got to constantly balance our budget in driving out. I did this as governor. I did this as a business person. People have to do it all over this country in their families.

As we've already discussed here, we all know what Scott is really talking about when he says we need to balance the budget and live within our means. He wants to balance the budget on the backs of Social Security and Medicare recipients and increase taxes on the middle class.

Mitch McConnell is none too happy with Scott for saying the quiet part out loud. I guess Fox still hasn't gotten the memo since they're allowing him on the air for segments like this one. Democrats need to be running campaign ads featuring Scott every time he opens his mouth as he did here, and explaining to voters just what Scott is really talking about when he says he wants to balance the budget.

They should also be reminding people that this guy is a crook since our media refuses to do it and keeps putting him on the air as though he's someone anyone should be listening to about anything.

Scott was given the response he deserves to his attack on Biden on Twitter.

Senator Rick Scott oversaw the stealing of $300 million from Medicare, our tax dollars — SandaBlueDeux esq.ret.🌻 (@SandaBlueDeux) June 5, 2022

.@SenRickScott is the wealthiest US Senator with a net worth of approximately 259 Million. He made his money ripping off Medicare as CEO of @HCAhealthcare @potus made money on book deals & speaking fees Home equity on 2 Delaware homes accounts for the majority of his net worth — Randi Rhodes (@RandiRhodes) June 5, 2022

Oh look, it’s the ‘we need to raise taxes on the poor’ guy. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 5, 2022

https://t.co/GOVfrKBCPq — Republicans Value A Gun More Than A Child’s Life (@MaggieJordanACN) June 6, 2022

Joe Biden was one of the poorest members of Congress his entire career. He had a negative net worth while he was Vice President. He only got some money in his mid 70s.



Rick Scott defrauded Medicare and then spent $70 million of his own money to buy the FL Governor's mansion. https://t.co/d71RoatdM4 — What Biden Has Done 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@What46HasDone) June 5, 2022

Same rich guy who’s “11 pt. Plan” is to Sunset Social Security and rid U of Medicare & Medicaid & increase your taxes bc they consider them to be entitlements. They want us to pay for the rich.They won’t talk about it or debate with Democrats bc they want U to remain uninformed. — Joe Biden is your President ☮️ (@PattiR57167178) June 5, 2022

Anyone want to chime in on where Rick Scott got all his money?



Because at least Biden got it honestly.https://t.co/DrZr4s1wwL — Vaxxed but still not relaxed (@ljtcpa) June 5, 2022

President Biden didn't grow up wealthy.



And there was a time he was in financial tough times while elected.



Biden wasn't one of the super wealthy Senators like Rick Scott or Mitt Romney. Nor as VP, either. — Susan Bordson🌻 (@susanbordson) June 5, 2022

Guests can *say anything* on Fox News & hosts seldom challenge with pushback questions & accurate context.



For audiences who are single-source news consumers, the Fox version is only one they hear.



Divided news consumption behaviors aren't examined enough in political polling. — Susan Bordson🌻 (@susanbordson) June 5, 2022