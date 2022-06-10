News Coverage Of Hearing Cautious, Twitter Not So Much

NYTimes coverage of last night's hearing:
Other presidents have been accused of wrongdoing, even high crimes and misdemeanors, but the case against Donald J. Trump mounted by the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol described not just a rogue president but a would-be autocrat willing to shred the Constitution to hang onto power at all costs.
The Washington Post choose this headline for a strangely passive recounting of the hearing:
Jan. 6 committee blames Trump for ‘carnage’ at U.S. Capitol
"Pinned blame." "The goal was to show."
The Associated Press, which was a little less cautious, said the hearing "laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump."
Let's see how the folks in the Twitter seats reacted: