News Coverage Of Hearing Cautious, Twitter Not So Much

Other presidents have been accused of wrongdoing, even high crimes and misdemeanors, but the case against Donald J. Trump mounted by the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol described not just a rogue president but a would-be autocrat willing to shred the Constitution to hang onto power at all costs.

The Washington Post choose this headline for a strangely passive recounting of the hearing:

Jan. 6 committee blames Trump for ‘carnage’ at U.S. Capitol

"Pinned blame." "The goal was to show."

The Associated Press, which was a little less cautious, said the hearing "laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump."

Remember, right now, someone at the New York Times is worried that they won't have enough coverage of the Proud Boys perspective, filtered through the GOP, in response to these hearings. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 10, 2022

Multiple Republican Congressmen contacted the White House seeking pardons for their roles in January 6th.



THAT IS A BOMBSHELL. — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) June 10, 2022

Ok I will start. I didn’t ask for a pardon. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 10, 2022

Seems like a good day to remind people that the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice supported this shit. — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) June 10, 2022

Rather interesting that Jan6 pointed to Bannon's podcast predicting "All hell will break loose."



His podcasts were subpoenaed explicitly. That he didn't turn them over is going to be key evidence against him at trial. pic.twitter.com/KtkVA3XWlc — emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 10, 2022

Schoolhouse Rock never prepared us for this shit. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 9, 2022

My now former Trump supporting mom just texted me to say that she and my step dad will never vote for a Republican again.



Her and my step dad literally stopped supporting Trump TONIGHT. Like within the past hour.



Change is coming. — Lô Storm (@lorileistorm) June 10, 2022

To put this in perspective. I've gotten text messages from everyone from my barber to my neighbor about #January6thHearings tonight. People really are paying attention — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) June 10, 2022

I really hate this thing they're trying to do where they pretend not to understand that the threat was that this was an attempt to delay the certification of the EC votes. https://t.co/b6kZTyRvKx — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 10, 2022

Liz Cheney to her Republican colleagues defending former President Trump: "There will be a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor remains." — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 10, 2022

4/ Tonight was different. Tonight, the truth prevailed in America for the first time in a long time. Tonight there was a coherent message and story. Tonight, no amount of Trump, Tucker or Fox bullshit could smother the truth. It will be told and it will be heard. goodnight Trump — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 10, 2022

@senrobportman and @SenToomey - whatever corporations put you on their boards will regret it. You’re complicit, you’re cowardly, you deserve to sit in retirement and fade away. #January6thCommitteeHearings https://t.co/Yr6Nh8rGnN — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) June 10, 2022

The Proud Boys weren’t Trump’s first choice. The US military was. Many forget now or weren’t tracking. And a few of us tried to warn about the growing threat after the election. Jan 6 wasn’t a surprise to everyone. And it could have been MUCH worse. https://t.co/s9qvSAIk6r — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) June 10, 2022

Kimmy Strassel here assumes as fact that there will and should always be a side defending the insurrection in Congress. https://t.co/vM5EcK0qoU — emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 10, 2022

Liz Cheney says that DOJ is working with cooperating witnesses – seemingly confirming that DOJ has a criminal investigation that reaches into Trump’s inner circle in progress. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 10, 2022