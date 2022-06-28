PBS/Maris Poll: Majority Doesn't Agree With Roe Decision

By a 56%-to-40% margin, respondents oppose the court's decision, including 45% who strongly oppose it.
By Susie MadrakJune 28, 2022

PBS/Marist poll shows attitudes in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. Via NPR:

Majorities of Americans say they disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, think it was politically motivated, are concerned the court will now reconsider rulings that protect other rights, and are more likely to vote for a candidate this fall who would restore the right to an abortion, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

[...] By a 56%-to-40% margin, respondents oppose the court's decision, including 45% who strongly oppose it.

Almost 9-in-10 Democrats and a slim majority of independents (53%) are against the decision. Three-quarters of Republicans, on the other hand, support it.

There is a massive split by education – 69% of college graduates oppose the decision while those without degrees are split. Half of whites without degrees support the decision, while two-thirds of whites with college degrees oppose it.

Seventy-eight percent of Democrats say the court's decision makes them more likely to vote this fall, 24 points higher than Republicans.

