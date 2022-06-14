Stephen A Smith: Blacks Would Have Been Slaughtered If They Attacked US Capitol

The ESPN host discussed Jack Del Rio being fined by Washington for downplaying the ransacking of the US Capitol.
By John AmatoJune 14, 2022

ESPN host Stephen A Smith had some harsh words for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, but also made an astute observation about the insurrection on January 6.

Jack Del Rio's comments were insensitive, they were wrong," Smith conceded.

Del Rio called the attack on the US Capitol a "dust-up" and Smith reminded him that people were killed during the violence.

"They tried to overthrow our government," he reminded. “And we ain’t even bring up the fact that if it were Black people instead of white folks out there --- Black folks might’ve got slaughtered.”

“Black folks might’ve got slaughtered. If all the things that have happened to us in our nation’s history, we never stormed the U.S. Capitol. We knew better than that,” he said.

I've had some real issues with some of Smith's commentary in the past, but when you're right, you're right.

If a BLM protest had ransacked the Capitol in 2017, to stop electoral votes being counted against Trump,Fox News would have been calling for death penalties around the clock.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue