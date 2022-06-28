TRAGEDY: 48 Migrants Found Dead In Abandoned Truck

The discovery in San Antonio led to the arrest of three people.
By Susie MadrakJune 28, 2022

Very sad news from the border area. Via the New York Times:

SAN ANTONIO — The death toll from a scorching-hot tractor-trailer found in the Texas sun rose to at least 48 on Tuesday morning, with two more victims confirmed dead at a hospital in San Antonio. The authorities were working to identify the victims and were searching surrounding fields for other passengers who might have jumped or fallen from the truck before it came to a stop.

The bodies of at least 46 people believed to be migrants were found on Monday in and around the abandoned tractor-trailer on the outskirts of San Antonio, officials said. At least 16 others, including children, were taken to hospitals alive but suffering from apparent heat exhaustion and dehydration. Two later died at Baptist Medical Center, a spokeswoman confirmed.

