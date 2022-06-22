Watters Gives Game Away On Abortion: 'Just Drive Across State Lines'

Oh look here's Jesse Watters pretending that overturning Roe v. Wade is no big deal. Because "you" can just cross state lines and get your abortion in a blue state.

JESSE WATTERS: "Back in the day, you had a president who got elected, and they might send you to the jungle to shoot at the Vietnamese. Now, if something comes down from this court, you might have to, if you practice unsafe sex, drive an hour across state lines and get an abortion. It’s being overblown a little bit. Let's just keep that in perspective.

Or you might not have a car or you might be an eleven-year-old incest victim, and because your Republican state cares much more about winning primaries than it does about the health of women and girls, you might die from a botched self-induced act of desperation, or you might be sent to jail or be committed to a mental institution by the state legislature. But that's nothing compared to the currently non-existent military DRAFT, right, Jesse?

Republicans are extremely nervous about being the dog that caught the car when it comes to Roe v. Wade. Roe is very popular, and the public seems extremely AWARE that it's REPUBLICANS taking away this fundamental right from women to determine their destinies.

Last month Ron Johnson, the GOP jerk from Wisconsin, tried to push this same "just drive to Illinois" garbage. Steve Benen at Maddowblog writes:

Johnson... thinks the demise of abortion rights will be largely unimportant to voters — though it “might be a little messy for some people.” ...[But] many women living in states that will ban abortions won’t have the resources to simply travel to more progressive states for health care services. Johnson’s blithe attitude is at odds with his ostensible principles. The Wisconsin Republican believes abortion is wrong and represents the taking of a human life. But as abortion opponents stand at the precipice of a historic victory, the senator appears to be shrugging his shoulders in response to the idea that Wisconsin women — in his vision — will simply snuff out human lives in a neighboring state. ...Johnson doesn’t get to decide what voters care about.

These white conservative men do not understand how agonizing it is for an American not in their demographic group to be treated as less than.

We've got to show them, at the polls, that our power matters.

They've all got to GO.