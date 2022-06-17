This Week's Climate Change Roundup

The existential crisis rolls on, and it's everywhere on Earth:
Tune in as I host the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate and reaffirm U.S. leadership to galvanize actions that strengthen energy security, enhance global food security, and tackle the climate crisis.
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 17, 2022
The same floodwaters that ripped through Yellowstone National Park are now devastating Red Lodge, Montana — raising fears that the nation's most protected areas are too vulnerable to keep up with climate change.
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 16, 2022
Europe's biggest economies are seeing near-record amounts of solar power as a heat wave spreads, boosting demand for electricity to keep people cool (via @climate)
— Bloomberg CityLab (@CityLab) June 17, 2022
Just a reminder that back in 2011 (in one of my all-time favorites) a Montana state legislator introduced a bill to declare climate change "beneficial to the welfare and business climate of Montana."
— Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) June 14, 2022
WARNING: GRAPHIC ⚠️
Thousands of cows in Kansas are dead due to extreme heat. This is expected to occur more often as the climate crisis worsens.pic.twitter.com/qqKtkrKy55
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 16, 2022
4. Economic growth gives 2.5°C-6°C of warming by the 2090s. Rapid warming of 5.2°C puts Earth's species in mass extinction territory *even without other non-climatic impacts*.
Join together to end corporate media silence that blocks public understanding.
— Ben See (@ClimateBen) June 17, 2022
Second day of maximum fire alert in Catalonia: record breaking temperatures and three wildfires burning.
Via @elnacionalcatEN #Spain #Catalonia #Wildfire #SOS
— Pow Pow 😘 (@ohpowpow) June 17, 2022
An estimated 185,000 children in eastern Ethiopia are suffering from severe malnutrition as the region experiences a "once-in-a-lifetime" drought, the charity Save the Children said.
— ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2022
Europeans pant in early summer heat waves threatening drought and wildfires
— Weather (@Mystartweather) June 17, 2022
Much of the West is already experiencing severe to exceptional drought, but scorching summer temperatures will dry out the parched landscape even more.
These maps illustrate the seriousness of the western drought.
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 16, 2022
Severe Drought causes California's $50 billion agriculture industry to fall short. They supply over 25% of the nation's food. #FoodShortage
— Tradeology Discord (@TeamTradeology) June 10, 2022
Mexico City. June, 2022.
If you're not worried, you're not paying attention.
— Eugenio Perea (@eperea) June 13, 2022
According to paleo-botonists and leading climatologists AZ is at the beginning of s 1000 years drought. Along with CA, Utah, Texas, NM, Florida and nearly half the western states.
That ground water will cease to exist for people who drink water, bathe, feed pets & farm animals.
— Jesse Elin Browne (@effiedog) June 11, 2022
Ask for trees in your city 🌳
— Diego Saez Gil (@dsaezgil) June 15, 2022
I hope everyone from Florida to Texas to the Dakotas enjoy 120° heat, strong storms, more tornados, frequent & severe drought & tumultuous weather. Insurance companies will raise rates & deductibles b/c math doesn't lie. They know future claims will increase. #ResistanceUnited
— 💙🇺🇦William💙🇺🇦 (@twt2718) June 16, 2022
Wildfires in Oregon
— That Looked Expensive (@LookedExpensive) June 10, 2022
Just in...
France 🇫🇷 has just observed its earliest 40°C in recorded history.
This is just the beginning of one of the most profound heatwaves in French history. An immense number of records are about to fall.
— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) June 16, 2022
Australia announces new carbon emissions target
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 16, 2022