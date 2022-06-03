Pay Attention: Climate Crisis Roundup

I can't cover every single major climate story; there are just too many of them. But I can give you an overview, because the climate crisis affects everything.
US Republicans will stimulate oil and gas production, arguing that US fossil fuels are "less harmful than those in other countries"https://t.co/wfrdr86Bmu
It is extremely obvious that the sole purpose of the House Republican "climate plan" is to get a few headlines that they have a "climate plan," even though the plan would *increase carbon emissions*. Reporters don't have to go along! https://t.co/AJBWERM3wr
Congressional MAGAS Remind America They Want to Exacerbate the Climate Crisis
Close to 1m people have been displaced looking for aid, while hundreds of thousands of animals have died from hunger and thirst https://t.co/NPLDc9nWIM
It looks as if Corpus Christi Water (CCW), formally known as Corpus Christi Water Utilities, is having to change course on its recent announcement that the city would be adding water from the Colorado River to its water blend. https://t.co/boTpHB3qF8
#DroughtReport: 3% of the state is experiencing exceptional drought, and 24% of the state is experiencing extreme drought conditions https://t.co/cbSMS1B3O7 pic.twitter.com/MZonNcarlm
Kansas wheat farmers could lose $1 billion due to drought conditions https://t.co/4R4MjENFYx
#Denmark has allocated a total of 7.2M USD in drought response to @shf_somalia.
Together with a consortium of local partners, #SHF addresses impacts of the alarming drought conditions & acute water shortages that are severely affecting people & livelihoods across #Somalia. pic.twitter.com/WzWjVxoXNe
The heavy rains that caused catastrophic flooding in South Africa in April, killing more than 400 people, were made twice as likely to occur by climate change, according to a new study by a group of climate scientists, meteorologists and disaster experts.https://t.co/dzP0KQ5xHK
DRY CONDITIONS PERSIST: the updated drought monitor released today reveals southern New England has been upgraded to a moderate drought. Most of the region was abnormally dry last week. We need rain! @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/6H6QhsJ2W1
LATEST DROUGHT MAP:
Here's the latest drought monitor released today across the United States as of this afternoon. Yellow areas are "dry" whereas the orange and red get into more serious drought conditions. pic.twitter.com/m3BmmKTHHd
You should realize that climate change is real and need climate action.
80 meters long bridge over Hasanabad nallah at KKH with five homes, cultivated land, 2 power houses swept away by Shisper glacier lake outburst flooding, pic.twitter.com/bm6rohXsln
"Climate change won't affect me"
It already is. Cost of living increases, pandemics, food quality, food shortages, internet blackouts and a reduction in supply of general/luxury goods can all be tied to the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/IheiwMhQ8l
This Scottish island has the world's first tidal-powered #electriccar charger.
We have so many solutions to deal with the #climatecrisis. Stop the delays, stop the false promises. #ActOnClimate #ClimateEmergency #climate #energy #climateaction #GreenNewDeal pic.twitter.com/rTaykrCNCg
Climate Crisis: Extreme Heat In Asia Is A Red Flag Event For Global Warminghttps://t.co/AsY4gTuPMK pic.twitter.com/4HiukjXBUr
Well, corporate analyst Deloitte says it’s a present value $43 trillion gain to address climate, and a $178 trillion loss if we fail to — a $220+ trillion dollar difference! https://t.co/Kc5hcS1fVh
This article is 109 years old. And we still aren't doing enough to act on climate change. pic.twitter.com/lU3c1kCx0d
With the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season starting today, check out five @NASAEarth science facts about hurricanes and how climate change is making them more likely to intensify: https://t.co/5YWK0bvjIv pic.twitter.com/GuZcgBzSQ6
Climate expert Hayhoe is right. The assumed successful adaptation to today's accelerating climate change is a deadly delusion for complacent inaction. Possible survival = immediate emissions decline. #climate https://t.co/J8BYUjeu3w
'South American nation’s fourth major flooding event in five months.'
Tell me you are suffering from the #ClimateCrisis without saying you are suffering from the Climate crisishttps://t.co/azsmipPtpe
India has put an immediate stop to wheat exports after devastating, climate change induced, crop failure. Ukraine and Russia will not be exporting, Canada & the US have seen drought effects, China will not be exporting, Australia had major flooding. https://t.co/tAF0k2hL8x
