If It's Friday, It Must Be Climate Change Roundup Time

Our periodic update on the results of global searing -- and the politicians liike Joe Manchin who fiddle while the world burns!
Extreme heat is hitting Europe with Seville reaching 41C while France & Germany are expected to experience similar highs. Italy is under drought orders. Portugal is on fire with hydro plants limited. These are no longer temperature anomalies. This is the new normal. pic.twitter.com/hKKMpy9vT2
— Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) July 12, 2022
I've said it before and I'll say it again: @GovernorVA needs to stop playing games with our lives.
RGGI delivers community flood protection funding all across Virginia and he attacks it? What an empty vest!
Drag him @NRDC!pic.twitter.com/Bh1wO2Ir17
— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) July 14, 2022
A complex of storms moving through the Midwest this morning is producing pockets of intense rainfall. Multiple flash flood warnings have been issued where radar is estimating 4-6 inches of accumulation. Turn around, don't drown! #WIwx pic.twitter.com/fUnGRU7qTF
— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 15, 2022
New report that all (or nearly all) ancient bristlecone pines growing in Panamint Range, Death Valley NP have died in 2022 -- victims of record drought & invading bark beetles. Add these irreplaceable 1000+ year-old trees to the list of losses due to escalating climate change. pic.twitter.com/GmusozcQuU
— Evan Frost (@EFrost_Wildwood) July 5, 2022
Torrential rain drenching our neighbourhood in Tokyo - flood defences at work pic.twitter.com/tfbfvSWvpV
— James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) July 15, 2022
Our @metoffice forecasters have issued the first ever Red Extreme heat warning for unprecedented heat across parts of the UK on Monday and Tuesday.
Please take this warning seriously and take steps to keep you and those around you safe. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/vjMUsvYtbP
— @MetOfficeCE (@metofficece) July 15, 2022
State of #emergency has been imposed in #Balochistan after 8 dams burst. Heavy floods have killed 77 so far and around Quetta as more rains are expected in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/6gfErL0mwZ
— Naved Baloch (@NavedBaloch2) July 13, 2022
There's a drought order in Verona (Italy) that covers a quarter of a million people. They are prohibited to use drinking water to water gardens or sports fields. No washing cars or filling swimming pools either. 500 euro fines in place. Welcome to the future where water is scarce pic.twitter.com/IxaZ8l0WNj
— Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) July 9, 2022
More than 3,000 firefighters battled alongside Portuguese citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that raged across the country, fanned by extreme temperatures and drought conditions linked to climate change. https://t.co/efZ9h3MGhA pic.twitter.com/tXkzLg0GTN
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2022
Utah's Great Salt Lake dropped to its lowest recorded level this July amid a two-decade drought, a grim milestone as researchers and politicians point to grave threats to wildlife and people along its receding shores https://t.co/8xHbKxlmsj pic.twitter.com/XuhYgLCWCw
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2022
Much of it California is in an extreme drought, but celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone are using over three times their allotted amounts — and now officials are pushing back. https://t.co/Ne5KRFWesy pic.twitter.com/oi7cqAOPxc
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 14, 2022
Over 70 elephants die in Tsavo due to drought https://t.co/FILexvaLsy pic.twitter.com/gq9r4G0Pc0
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 13, 2022
By collecting fresh water from fogs, a drought-stricken community is flourishing again pic.twitter.com/xg3PXJm0te
— Mashable (@mashable) July 15, 2022
🇺🇸The drought in Texas has become so critical that a significant number of farmers are forced to sell their livestock. The video shows a multi-kilometer queue of farmers selling cattle pic.twitter.com/doW3tvHA7V
— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) July 14, 2022
At least pet rocks and beanie babies didn’t accelerate global warming. https://t.co/b8wzTRPRm9 https://t.co/8vacl6fMv4
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 15, 2022
To anyone asking 'What's the fuss, have we forgotten 1976?!'. These temps are even higher - & deadly. The 2003 European heatwave likely killed over 70,000 people. This extreme heat is becoming the norm. We risk catastrophe if we don't rapidly halt global warming. https://t.co/cGzAWyw4C3
— James Dyke (@JamesGDyke) July 15, 2022