It's A Really Tough Week For Climate Change Deniers

The Northeast learned about that the hard way, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought the Amtrak corridor to a standstill.
By Susie Madrak

It was a long night. Although I live in Philadelphia, and not Tornado Alley, we had 16 different tornado warnings. Here's one that was five minutes from my place:

The warning for that one included a new designation that said it was especially dangerous, and even though it was headed right for my neighborhood, it suddenly veered at the last minute. (The part where the weather person told us to put on bicycle helmets to protect our heads from flying debris was a little shocking.)

The storms left a path of destruction from Maryland to Massachusetts that we're simply not used to seeing in this part of the country.

Water, so much water. I heard someone on the Weather Channel say the Northeast actually got more water from Ida than Louisiana. It was New York City's first-ever flash flood emergency. Here's Newark Airport:

A lot of people never made it home. Look at New York City last night:

Apartments were ruined, too:

This was a block from where my son lives (lived?) in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. He had a basement apartment, I assume he lost everything. There's no cell service, so I haven't heard from him yet. I don't know if he made it home last night:

There is no place to hide from climate disasters anymore. We're all at risk.

