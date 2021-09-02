It's A Really Tough Week For Climate Change Deniers

It was a long night. Although I live in Philadelphia, and not Tornado Alley, we had 16 different tornado warnings. Here's one that was five minutes from my place:

This video of the tornado in Burlington County, New Jersey was captured by Scott Smith. Original post here on Facebook: https://t.co/9AVpLjTy5U #NJWx pic.twitter.com/zRHB6r10Wy — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) September 2, 2021

The warning for that one included a new designation that said it was especially dangerous, and even though it was headed right for my neighborhood, it suddenly veered at the last minute. (The part where the weather person told us to put on bicycle helmets to protect our heads from flying debris was a little shocking.)

The storms left a path of destruction from Maryland to Massachusetts that we're simply not used to seeing in this part of the country.

Footage shows debris flying in Annapolis, Maryland, where a tornado touched down on Wednesday. No injuries reported, but multiple buildings and homes were damaged. https://t.co/R8BMsUegnC pic.twitter.com/VSpQnQU0WM — ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2021

Thinking of all the residents in Rockville who have been displaced due to flooding this morning. If any students need ANYTHING, please reach out. All of your teachers, counselors, and administrators are here to support you and your families! https://t.co/zPdlmIP5VY — Mrs Hiscock (@mrs_hiscock) September 1, 2021

Waking up to major flooding in Philadelphia from the remains of Hurricane Ida #Philly. Pics taken on my morning run 👇 pic.twitter.com/ukScFNGeqP — Ioana Marinescu (@mioana) September 2, 2021

IDA DAMAGE: Homes in Mullica Hill on Marvin Lane were ripped to shreds by a tornado that moved through the area.



Details: https://t.co/Z7sAQ6PI3s pic.twitter.com/NBx3p4dd53 — KYW Newsradio - NOW ON 103.9 FM! (@KYWNewsradio) September 2, 2021

Water, so much water. I heard someone on the Weather Channel say the Northeast actually got more water from Ida than Louisiana. It was New York City's first-ever flash flood emergency. Here's Newark Airport:

A lot of people never made it home. Look at New York City last night:

BREAKING! Brooklyn, NYC: Numerous roads across New York City are submerged amid ongoing catastrophic flash flooding.



Video shows Streets completely Flooded as Cars Sit in Inches of Deep Water in Park Slope Brookln https://t.co/ICV2wKwek7 pic.twitter.com/UWMBbWTgF3 — Lynn (@la17_lynn) September 2, 2021

#BREAKING NYC Transit suspends all New York City subway service because of historic flooding https://t.co/EqEzXmM84M — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) September 2, 2021

VERY BAD flooding situation in NYC tonight… and that still seems like a massive understatement. pic.twitter.com/WGamSH94kw — John Kassell (@wxkassell) September 2, 2021

Apartments were ruined, too:

🚨#BREAKING Shocking video shows flood waters ripping through apartments in New York City



📌#Manhattan I #NYC



Reports of catastrophic flash flooding happening across in New Jersey and New York City as millions of people brace for this devastating floods pic.twitter.com/0Y2170sgKo — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 2, 2021

Exploding toilets of d26 are back. Tonight’s water show brought to you by Phipps Garden APTs. We need to invest in sewage infrastructure in NYC. my neighbors APTs and houses are also flooded. Stay dry everyone.

May the toilet of every climate change denier explode tonight. pic.twitter.com/z98gUNTA0Z — Julie Won🌻 (@juliewon2021) September 2, 2021

Heading back to the apartment to meet with my landlord, take pics of damage for insurance, etc. Most likely I will need to vacate everything out of the apartment this weekend so that the flooring can be ripped up, disinfected, etc. before mold settles in. — Turkey Leg Jeff (@TurkeyLegJeff) September 2, 2021

This was a block from where my son lives (lived?) in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. He had a basement apartment, I assume he lost everything. There's no cell service, so I haven't heard from him yet. I don't know if he made it home last night:

This is in Bushwick right now pic.twitter.com/QJwxhWnfZw — Lauren Gill (@laurenk_gill) September 2, 2021

There is no place to hide from climate disasters anymore. We're all at risk.