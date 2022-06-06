Where Have All Our Children Gone

In a message from Peter Yarrow, the artist who performed in this video, which says it all:

With my heart breaking, I have asked myself, as I have so many times over the decades, "What would Pete (Seeger) have done, or said, or sung?" Pete's Where Have All the Flowers Gone, when brought into 2022, addresses an American, but also a worldwide, moral and political crises.

Pete and his music are still with us, compelling us to ask ourselves, "When will all the killing end?".

This question is answered directly, as a call to action, in the 2022 song's lyric. It is what I imagine Pete might have said, and sung. in the face of the travesties we are confronting, today.

Peter Yarrow

June 5, 2022