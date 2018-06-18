Listen To What Trump Is Doing To Children In Our Name

I'm going to confess that I could only listen to about 45 seconds of this, but if you listen farther in, you can hear Border Patrol agents mocking little children crying because they've been taken from their parents. They're sobbing, gasping for breath, calling for Mama and Papi to come and save them.

But no one is coming to help them because they have been taken from their parents. If you listen, at one point you'll hear an adult reassure them that they will be able to speak to their consular officer, like these little kids know what that is.

One child begs for them to call her aunt, whose number she has memorized in order to make contact. “My mommy says that I’ll go with my aunt,” she whimpers, “and that she’ll come to pick me up there as quickly as possible.”

ProPublica:

An audio recording obtained by ProPublica adds real-life sounds of suffering to a contentious policy debate that has so far been short on input from those with the most at stake: immigrant children. More than 2,300 of them have been separated from their parents since April, when the Trump administration launched its “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which calls for prosecuting all people who attempt to illegally enter the country and taking away the children they brought with them. More than 100 of those children are under the age of 4.

They won't show us the toddlers or the girls. Only the boys, so they can pretend these children are future MS-13 recruits. It is evil, it is wrong, and it is being done in our name.

BUT.

There will be action. I have heard that there is a massive national action being planned to speak against this blatant abuse of human rights. When I know more, I will add it here.

Watch this space, and plan to act. It is time to make our rage and anger known.