John Dean Says Trump Has Exceeded What Nixon Did, And Other News
"What we're witnessing is a very public obstruction of justice. Trump, as I see it, has already exceeded everything that Nixon did. He's really much more intimately involved than Nixon ever was in the cover-up." - John Dean, former Nixon counsel pic.twitter.com/5VFZyiL6VH— Psychonaut (@WakingLifeDream) August 3, 2018
There's a growing rift in the GOP over trade, newest addition to the president's team (officially, they were always backing him) is the @GOP. The party is now urging donors to go through them instead of the Koch brothers. https://t.co/T6yTEoaNn7
— Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) August 3, 2018
Turns out Trump LIED to Joint Session of Congress in State of the Union when claiming DOJ data says immigrants committed a majority of terrorist acts in US post-9/11. In a historic first, DOJ calls out a POTUS for his flatly false scapegoating statement. https://t.co/hzsFuGzaRP
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 3, 2018
Trump administration tells ACLU to find deported parents, says U.S. government isn’t responsible for doing so https://t.co/ideKqKEaFb via @politico
— Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) August 3, 2018
Omarosa claims in new book she saw evidence of Trump’s "mental decline" https://t.co/w1zTEApPMo pic.twitter.com/JHYT6gqpAn
— The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2018
JUST IN: China threatens $60 billion in retaliatory tariffs on US goods https://t.co/OmSZQ4UkeI pic.twitter.com/jA0NLXiT9M
— The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2018
"May we never become as miserable as those who support this President."https://t.co/44JVVFfX45#WilkesBarre
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 3, 2018
"The NRA admitted in a recent court filing that it’s hurting financially thanks to activism by the teenage survivors of the Parkland school massacre." https://t.co/jFwjeTCtsX
— Shareblue Media (@Shareblue) August 3, 2018
Rep. Diane Black is the fifth GOP House member of the cycle to run for higher office and lose the primary.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 3, 2018
omg this @aravosis sign is everything pic.twitter.com/Zw8sLJYcOb
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 3, 2018
BREAKING: Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, looks to tough fall race that could be critical for Democrats’ hope of retaking the Senate. #Election2018 #TNprimary #APracecall
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 3, 2018
It gets worse.
BREAKING: Federal prosecutors allege that officials at a @SouthwestKey shelter in Mesa, AZ were unaware that an HIV-positive worker was sexually abusing boys in its care for months. https://t.co/d9l0EPDgQi
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 🌊 BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 3, 2018
"I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually."
James Baldwin, who would have been 94 today, was also one of our greatest patriots. pic.twitter.com/mg5KoGQdvG↓ Story continues below ↓
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 3, 2018
Jim @Acosta is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/ydrAGHlgZh
— John Aravosis (@aravosis) August 3, 2018
Trump Donor Offered Michael Cohen $10 Million To Secure $5 Billion DOE Loan: https://t.co/gUVwIiQ2r9 via @YouTube
— Hollywood News (@HollyWo64143247) August 3, 2018
As the world continues to warm, hot & cold weather will come & go as it always has, but hot weather will happen more often & be hotter than we’re used to
In parts of the world that are already hot, sooner or later this could become unbearable
(me in Sun)https://t.co/R7B4Ly8Rrs
— Richard Betts (@richardabetts) August 3, 2018
Leonard Leo gives private meetings assuming financiers that his handpicked nominees with decide cases in accordance with their policy preferences while GOP hides Kavanaugh documents from Senators and the public https://t.co/a6NAMR3UQo
— Joshua Block (@JoshABlock) August 3, 2018
Good catch by @paulwaldman1. In the Ohio special election, Republicans have a new ad that recycles the absurd claim that Republicans will protect Medicare from Democratic cuts, a sure sign of serious panic:https://t.co/j9NjI9NPUP
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) August 2, 2018
And finally, because you made it through another week in Trump's America, this:
There’s only one good girl here! 🦁
📹: look_its_sadie pic.twitter.com/qENzYhuqHO
— Cute Emergency (@CuteEmergency) July 27, 2018
