Actress Alyssa Milano Offers To Foster Migrant Children: 'Moral And Patriotic Duty'

More like this, please. Alyssa Milano has written to the CEO of one of the facilities in New York holding children for the federal government, offering to foster and work to reunite children with their parents, according to a report in the New York Post.

“Based on New York City news reports detailing a covert, dark-of-night transport of children it appears your organization has stepped up to temporarily care for these poor souls," she wrote. "I, along with others — while fervently against the White House policy that put these children in your care — acknowledge your efforts."

In her letter, she clearly stated she believes this to be her "moral and patriotic duty," vowing to help "ensure they get the help they need to fight their cases, stay, and win."

On a day where the First Lady of the United States could not be bothered to show even a modicum of sensitivity toward those small children, it is a refreshing breath of fresh air to see this effort from Ms. Milano.

We should all consider it our moral and patriotic duty to make sure these children are not forever lost to their parents, regardless of what the sh*tgibbon in the White House thinks about it.