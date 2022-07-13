About That Uvalde Footage

Trae Crowder reacts to the footage from the Uvalde shootings showing the police standing around using hand sanitizer and checking their phones while a gunman shot and killed 19 kids and two teachers. However, this is not the usual Trae Crowder video. Note that Crowder doesn't use the creative descriptions that he normally does, but he does use a bit more adult language.

Despite these small changes, he is absolutely right on his two points. A good guy with a gun is such horseshit and their is a countrywide systematic problem with the police that needs to stop sooner rather than later.

Open thread below...