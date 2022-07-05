Brittney Griner Writes Biden: 'Please Don't Forget About Me'

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement, "The President's team is in regular contact with Brittney's family and we will continue to work to support her family."
By Susie MadrakJuly 5, 2022

WNBA star Brittney Griner asked President Biden not to forget about her and other detainees. Via the Associate Press:

A handwritten letter from Brittney Griner was delivered to the White House on Monday morning, according to the Griner family, who provided excerpts to reporters. In her letter, the imprisoned WNBA star pleaded with the president not to forget her, and said her already deep appreciation for Independence Day has taken on new meaning this year.

"I'm terrified I might be here forever," wrote Griner, who has been detained in Russia since mid-February. "On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year."

Griner, whose trial began last week, was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after Russia claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage. A Russian judge ordered Griner, the Phoenix Mercury center who played in Russia during the WNBA off-season, to remain in custody for the trial's duration.

She said in the letter that she voted for Biden in 2020 -- the first time she voted. "I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore," she wrote.

