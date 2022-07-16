At Iowa Family Leaders Summit, Tucker Plays The Crowd

Other candidates might be worse, he explained. What a ringing endorsement.
By Susie MadrakJuly 16, 2022

You gotta hand it to him, he knows how to push their buttons. Tucker Carlson, pandering to a conservative Christian Family Leaders summit with all the right buzzwords. Via Huffington Post:

DES MOINES, Iowa ― Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host and racist “replacement” theory proponent, brought his familiar message that the “ruling class” wants to manipulate everyday Americans to a high-profile stop Friday on the Republican presidential nomination circuit.

In 42 minutes of meandering remarks with frequent tangents to attack his favorite targets and punctuated with his trademark cackle, Carlson did not suggest he would seek the White House but did tell the conservative Christian audience what to avoid when settling on a GOP nominee.

“You need to be really wary of candidates who care what The New York Times thinks,” he told the 1,800 seated before him.

Tell us more, Tuck!

He used as an example former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley after the police murder of George Floyd, when she posted a tweet saying that the Black man’s death was “personal and painful” to her and that healing would require that what happened next had to be “personal and painful” to everyone.

“And, of course, what happened next was personal and painful for everyone. Our cities burned down. A lot of people died,” he said. “And I thought, why should what happened between a cop and George Floyd outside a convenience store in Minneapolis be personal and painful to anybody else? What are you even talking about?”

“You’re trying to please the people whose opinions you actually care about at The New York Times,” he added.

Remember Benghazi? Suddenly, Republicans were just swimming in empathy and outrage over the deaths of two diplomats and two CIA contractors a world away! How much did they care? Ten investigations worth, as I recall.

It was like that, Tucker -- only right here in America, you pandering chipmunk.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue