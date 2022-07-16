At Iowa Family Leaders Summit, Tucker Plays The Crowd

You gotta hand it to him, he knows how to push their buttons. Tucker Carlson, pandering to a conservative Christian Family Leaders summit with all the right buzzwords. Via Huffington Post:

DES MOINES, Iowa ― Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host and racist “replacement” theory proponent, brought his familiar message that the “ruling class” wants to manipulate everyday Americans to a high-profile stop Friday on the Republican presidential nomination circuit. In 42 minutes of meandering remarks with frequent tangents to attack his favorite targets and punctuated with his trademark cackle, Carlson did not suggest he would seek the White House but did tell the conservative Christian audience what to avoid when settling on a GOP nominee. “You need to be really wary of candidates who care what The New York Times thinks,” he told the 1,800 seated before him.

Tell us more, Tuck!

He used as an example former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley after the police murder of George Floyd, when she posted a tweet saying that the Black man’s death was “personal and painful” to her and that healing would require that what happened next had to be “personal and painful” to everyone. “And, of course, what happened next was personal and painful for everyone. Our cities burned down. A lot of people died,” he said. “And I thought, why should what happened between a cop and George Floyd outside a convenience store in Minneapolis be personal and painful to anybody else? What are you even talking about?” “You’re trying to please the people whose opinions you actually care about at The New York Times,” he added.

Remember Benghazi? Suddenly, Republicans were just swimming in empathy and outrage over the deaths of two diplomats and two CIA contractors a world away! How much did they care? Ten investigations worth, as I recall.

It was like that, Tucker -- only right here in America, you pandering chipmunk.

We’re about to go live in Iowa to make a big announcement about the future of the country. Tune in now, only on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/3VjAa38Ril — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 15, 2022