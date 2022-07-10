Kinzinger: Every 'Single Trump Supporter' Will Renounce 'Cult Leader' Within 10 Years

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) predicted over the weekend that every "single Trump supporter" would deny voting for the former president within "about 10 years."
Kinzinger: Every 'Single Trump Supporter' Will Renounce 'Cult Leader' Within 10 Years
By DavidJuly 10, 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) predicted over the weekend that every "single Trump supporter" would deny voting for the former president within "about 10 years."

Kinzinger, a member of the Jan. 6 Committee, made the remarks during an appearance on ABC's This Week program.

Host George Stephanopoulos told Kinzinger that polls indicate that more and more Republicans are dismissing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in recent months.

"How do you explain that?" the host wondered.

"On the margins, yes," Kinzinger replied. "It is puncturing through. I think what's most important is what does history say in five or 10 years because I can guarantee -- well, I can get about as close as I can to guaranteeing that in about 10 years, there's not going to have been a single Trump supporter that exists anywhere in the country."

"It's like Nixon," he added. "There were a lot of people that supported Nixon until he was out of office and then everybody was like, 'Nobody supported Nixon.' I figure that that's going to happen."

According to the Republican lawmaker, former President Donald Trump "is, in essence, a cult leader right now."

"He's a man that can stand up and say anything he wants and these news organizations just reinforce it," Kinzinger said.

Watch the video below from ABC.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue