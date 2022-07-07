Laura Ingraham Says Liz Cheney Is The Real Jan 6 Liar

On Wednesday's Ingraham Angle, the Fox News host again claimed that Liz Cheney is the actual liar about the events of January 6th and not Donald Trump.

The Select Committee investigating the insurrection has so far presented enough testimony that multiple indictments could easily be brought by the DOJ against Trump, and many of his associates and attorneys.

Even without the significant testimony before the Committee, American voters who care knew enough about the coup attempt to make the case against Trump to indict those who orchestrated and then activated their attempts at overthrowing a free and fair election..

But that hasn't stopped many Fox News hosts from lying, apologizing, and obfuscating what happened on January 6 and what Donald Trump's role was in it.

Ridiculously, Ingraham has been calling Rep Liz Cheney a liar during the hearings, because Cheney refused to bow down to the MAGA cultists.

Ingraham played a short clip of Liz Cheney speaking at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

"[Trump] summoned the mob to Washington. He knew they were armed on January 6. He knew they were angry and he directed the vile mob to march on the Capitol."

"The notion that the people wandering through the Capitol represented an attempt to subvert the U.S. Government and that was the plan? It’s ludicrous," Ingraham lied.

The only ludicrous statements are being made by Ingraham. She's asking her viewers not to believe their lying eyes.

Ingraham said Americans voiced their objections to the events, but I don't know what she's talking about there.

"But as for President Trump he never indicated that he intended to overthrow the constitution," she absurdly argued.

WTF? That's exactly what Trump was doing when he plotted to install fake electors.

"Instead he did dispute the vote count," Ingraham admitted. it took her this long to admit the most obvious.

Ingraham then claimed Trump's reaction to the 2020 election was exactly the same as Democrats outrage in 2000, 2004 2016.

That's another big lie, of course.

Trump disputed the vote count so vehemently that his top people figured out many different ways to stop Mike Pence from certifying the electoral vote count, have him send back to the states, insert pro-Trump electors who could then illegally refute the results of the free and fair election and install the narcissistic despot once again.

We're not even discussing about what happened in Georgia, where the Fulton Country DA is investigating Trump's attempts along with others to force their Secretary of State to criminally find over 11,000 for Trump so they could then unconstitutionally claim he won the State of Georgia. A plot so outrageous even Georgia Republicans denounced it.

If Fox News host strings key words together that don't make any sense, reality-wise that's all they need to do to indoctrinate their viewers.

Fox News: Where liars gotta lie, and grifters gotta grift.