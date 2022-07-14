Manosphere Pastor Embroiled In Gay Sex Allegations

At first blush, Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson seems like a conservative’s dream of a Black man. For example, The Grio reported that his goal “is to get black Americans to stop depending on the government and ‘so-called black leaders’ and instead focus on creating strong, close black families. The only way Peterson believes to achieve this is through truth.”

That’s ironic, given that it looks like the never-married Peterson, who has made quite a name for himself preaching about the evils of homosexuality, has long buried the truth about his own sexuality.

The Daily Beast reported that Peterson “has become a star in conservative media in part for his demands that men and women return to his unorthodox version of traditional gender norms.” For example, “He’s claimed that people who march in gay pride parades are the children of Satan, and that “radical homosexuals are evil.” He has also reportedly claimed that a woman who has orgasms during sex is “becoming a man.”

But if the allegations are to be believed (and TDB was unable to confirm them), Peterson has some big gay skeletons in his closet that are starting to come out.

More from The Daily Beast:

Two of Peter’s former male associates came out in June with on-the-record interviews saying they engaged in sexual activities with him, while other men say he propositioned them. These allegations about the pastor—who in public is staunchly heterosexual—have ripped like an earthquake through the manosphere, prompting some of Peterson’s allies to abandon him and prompting one manosphere conference to ban him. “I’m very sorry to have Jesse’s situation damage the conservative movement,” Patrick Rooney, one of the men who claims to have had a sexual relationship with Peterson, told The Daily Beast. … Rooney claims the two men had a roughly 10-year sexual relationship after that first incident, until Rooney, who is married to a woman, broke off the relationship and confessed the affair to his wife.

Peterson has always been a bigoted wingnut. For example, he has said he often thanks God for slavery because it got Blacks to America: “The ride over was pretty tough but you know, it’s like riding on a crowded airplane when you’re not in First Class. It’s a tough ride. But you’re happy when you get to your desitination." (C&L has more on Peterson here.)

Peterson was once a fave guest on Sean Hannity’s show. Hannity has even boasted about being on the board of Peterson’s organization.

