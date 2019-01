It’s on Twitter so it’s gotta be true. Jesse Lee Peterson, he’s never heard of you either, has written a column about the floozies in congress.

You can read his whole column here, but you will hurt yourself badly before you finish.

I want to start my own list …

“has ordered their steak rare.”

“has been to a Lady GaGa concert.”

“is wearing pants.”

“showers naked.”

“had had sex more times than she’s had children.”

“cannot sew.”

This could get fun.