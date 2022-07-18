Maria Bartiromo Claims Biden Is 'On Drugs'

Fox News host and loyal Trump apologist and disruptor Maria Bartiromo has sunk lower than even we thought possible.

She now claims the Democratic Party is feeding President Biden drugs and as a result, he's not running the country.

Conspiracies and alternative facts (not to mention PROJECTION) are all right-wing propagandists have to spew.

Picking up the old and tired attacks made by Republican operatives during the 2020 election, Bartiromo claimed that there were signs Biden had been in mental decline during the 2020 campaign, because he refused to hold rallies during the height of the pandemic.

Biden "hid in the basement," Maria said.

Meanwhile, Trump and many of his acolytes contracted Covid 19, and some died because of it. If Trump wasn't the US president then and wasn't rushed to Walter Reed and given every drug possible, he may have himself been a casualty.

Imitating Jessica Fletcher, Bartiromo asked, "So who knew what when?"

"Are they hiding this and feeding him drugs to allow him to function? I know he goes home to Delaware a lot?"

"What did Obama know? What did Jill Biden know and who's running the White House right now and are they covering up for these mental issues?" she squeaked.

Ronnie Jackson, the snowflake from Texas, offered no pushback. "Well, that’s the big question everybody’s asking.”

The only people asking this are creeps and MAGA degenerates.

Jackson continued, “Who’s really pulling the strings? Who’s running the country right now? We don’t really know the answer to that.”

“We don’t know if it’s Susan Rice or Ron Klain or if it’s Jill Biden or who it is. But somebody else is doing this. They’re doing exactly what you said. They’re rolling him out at specific times during the day,”

These people are the worst.

Republicans never let up and will recirculate any despicable attack relentlessly throughout their entire wingnut echo system.

Also, we would like Donald Trump to take a drug test.