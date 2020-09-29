Rudy Giuliani Goes Off The Rails On Fox News To Spread Dementia Lies

On Fox and Friends this morning, Rudy Giuliani was almost foaming at the mouth. Sad!

Rudy was there to call into question Joe Biden's mental acuity while claiming Biden's on drugs. Projection much?

Rudy had no proof for any of his charges, of course, and the three Fox News hosts stared at their laps, visibly embarrassed, while Rudy ranted.

That is called state-sponsored propaganda.

There are despicable people that defend Donald Trump... and then there's Rudy Giuliani.

Rudy is the one true hatchet man of the Trump cult.

Just as he did to Hillary Clinton in 2016, he's doing now --spreading unconscionable lies about a Democrat's medical conditions during an election campaign.

Bug-eyed Giuliani said, "Look, the man has dementia. There is no doubt about it," he cackled.

Rudy continued, "I have talked to doctors. I have them look at 100 different tapings of his. Five years ago and today.”

Co-host Steve Doocy interrupted with “The Biden people say he is fine.”

Listen you asshole, everybody has seen Joe Biden perform from the Democratic primaries and the many debates and his many speeches and townhalls up until today, and there is nothing wrong.

Doocy, if he was an honest person. would have said as much instead of throwing out a generality.

Giuliani then began to do a disgusting imitation of a person that has dementia and how he believes they talk.

Rudy garbled, "Whahahha, What? He can’t recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and he is fine?”

Then like a mentally-challenged person himself Rudy lost his train of thought and stumbled on his own words.

The Fox hosts remained silent.

Giuliani then claimed two doctors have told him Biden displays evidence of dementia and Kilmeade softly said, "Right."

Rudy again stumbled on his words about the Pledge of Allegiance and Ainsley Earhardt also softly said, "Right."

Giuliani claimed Joe has 8 out of 10 symptoms of dementia, but then he said Biden can get through the debate because he's taking Adderall.

Doocy finally jumped in repeating Trump's call for drug testing and then finally said "None of us are doctors--this is just your opinion."

No, Rudy has talked to doctors so he knows it is true.

The only person displaying mental deficiencies was Rudy.

If the Fox and Friends hosts had any sense of morality they would've stopped Giuliani in his tracks and cut him off when he started to do a disgusting imitation of a person that has dementia.

Much of the media is saying how uncomfortable the hosts looked as if that's something to be proud of. Fox brass clearly instructed them not to contradict Trump's spokesman.

Never forget: It was Giuliani who conspired with Trump to demand that Ukraine promote phony evidence against Joe Biden and his son -- which led to Trump's impeachment.

Who are these doctors that Giuliani is raving about? Are they Putin's personal physicians?

How offensive it must be for families that have to deal with someone that actually has dementia to watch and hear what this babbling fool did on Fox this morning.

Shame on him and shame on Fox News.