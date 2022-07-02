Mike's Blog Round-Up

The History is an Approximation Edition

Luck running out? James Fallows explains America.

Earth-Bound Misfit has a good one on the Star Chamber Supreme Court's lack of legitimacy. (And a link to The Rude Pundit I would've used.)

From our own Tengrain, paranoid delusion in Michigan. Do click through & read the entire item.



The legislation comes two weeks after Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel accused Republicans of focusing on "fake issues" in an election year and suggested a "drag queen for every school," which she has described as an obvious joke.

"She said she was joking, but we take this as a trial balloon," said Dixon ...

There is absolutely no hope, for these people or anything else.

Bonus: Apt. 11D is now on substack.

M. Bouffant did this. Clever stuff accepted at mbru@crooksandliars.com.