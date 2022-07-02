Mike's Blog Round-Up

All the Liberal Blogs to Keep You Safe & Sane This Weekend
By M. BouffantJuly 2, 2022

The History is an Approximation Edition

Luck running out? James Fallows explains America.

Alicublog. Roy needs "more paying customers". I need money, period. Help us!!

Earth-Bound Misfit has a good one on the Star Chamber Supreme Court's lack of legitimacy. (And a link to The Rude Pundit I would've used.)

From our own Tengrain, paranoid delusion in Michigan. Do click through & read the entire item.

The legislation comes two weeks after Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel accused Republicans of focusing on "fake issues" in an election year and suggested a "drag queen for every school," which she has described as an obvious joke.

"She said she was joking, but we take this as a trial balloon," said Dixon ...

There is absolutely no hope, for these people or anything else.

Bonus: Apt. 11D is now on substack.

M. Bouffant did this. Clever stuff accepted at mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue