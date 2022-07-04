Newsom Trolls DeSantis With New Ad

California Governor Gavin Newsom produced an ad bashing Florida and Gov. DeSantis and praising the great state of California that will be aired on Fox News for Monday, July 4th, Independence Day.

It's Independence Day — so let's talk about what's going on in America. Freedom is under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they're banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors. I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight — or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom: Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love. Don't let them take your freedom.

Awesome.

Everything Gov. Newsom said is so true. Republicans like Rep. Boebert want to replace the US Constitution with the Bible.

Many more Republicans and their media sycophants are preaching the same.

Only, if you believe what DeSantis is doing. Stay right where you are and leave California free and clear from the Christianization of America.