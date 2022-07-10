Russian McDonald's Pulls French Fries Off Menu Due To Potato Shortage

The new chain, Vkusno & Tochka has temporarily taken french fries off their menu.
Russian McDonald's Pulls French Fries Off Menu Due To Potato Shortage
Credit: Twitter/Tass
By Ed ScarceJuly 10, 2022

Vkusno & Tochka sent out a statement to Tass saying that french fries will probably not return until a new harvest. Just 142 of the 850 former McDonald's have reopened under the new name. After initial interest by the Russian public that has now seemed to wane, with high prices and quality control issues often cited. Russians are simply going to Burger King, KFC, etc and other American brands which remained in Russia because they are independently owned and licensed, unlike McDonald's.

There are reports of Russian supermarkets where potatoes are more than double what they were and often green, meaning high levels of toxins.

Source: Business Insider

French fries are off the menu for now at rebranded McDonald's restaurants in Russia.

The new chain, Vkusno & Tochka, which translates to "Tasty and that's it," has temporarily stopped dishing out the classic side, claiming it's facing a potato shortage. The restaurants reopened in June under a new name and new ownership, after McDonald's left the country in May in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Vkusno & Tochka told Russian news outlet TASS that a poor harvest last year is to blame. Vkusno & tochka also said it's "impossible to import from markets that could become temporary suppliers of potatoes for enterprises in Russia."

The Russian ministry of agriculture sent out a terse statement, saying that what is happening is not happening.

Russia's ministry of agriculture, however, begs to differ. In a statement on Telegram titled "There are potatoes - and that's it," a clear nod to the fast food chain's name, the agency said the country is "fully supplied with potatoes, including processed ones."

"In addition, crops from the new harvest are already arriving, which rules out the possibility of a shortage," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue