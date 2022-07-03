Suddenly, Reproductive Rights Are All The Rage Again

Republican Senators on Twitter today admitting that their strategy was to pack the courts with political conservatives in order to enact an agenda that was too unpopular to pass through an elected, popularly accountable Congress. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 1, 2022

I think they're gonna get a big surprise in November! It's not just that their pet Federalist Society judges are making it almost impossible to get an abortion in some states despite rape, incest, or the life of the mother -- people are also realizing yes, Republicans really do want to take away your birth control -- and that of your daughters.

Ohio state representative says she would consider banning birth control following abortion outlaw https://t.co/Y9JmvUzD4G — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) July 1, 2022

The numbers are turning in our direction:

Congressional generic ballot, Yahoo! News/YouGov



June 10-13 (pre-Dobbs decision)

Democratic 43%

Republican 39%



June 24-27 (post-Dobbs decision)

Democratic 45

Republican 38



A 3-point swing to the Democratshttps://t.co/jnSsk8OTgmhttps://t.co/QlCtGAOOgN — Bill Scher (@billscher) June 28, 2022

A new poll by NPR shows 62% of registered voters said the overturning of Roe v. Wade will make them more likely to vote in this year’s midterm elections.



https://t.co/Gb9EDBptLw — WDVM 25 (@DCNewsNow) June 29, 2022

Abortion, women's rights grow as priorities: AP-NORC poll || Via AP https://t.co/JJylLxzytQ — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) July 1, 2022

Americans oppose overturning Roe 49-40;

40% strongly disapprove of the Dobbs decision



62% back term limits for justices:

45% support court expansion, 38% disapprove

60% endorse age limits on justices https://t.co/rAoWtB8xT8 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 27, 2022

Dobbs 40/49 approval in this poll.



Biden 39/57 approval rating, per RCP average.



This despite a widespread misinformation campaign about the meaning of Roe reversal & an all-hands-on-deck abortion activism push from 'news' media. https://t.co/LWkIvxdp99 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 28, 2022

Just saw an RSLC poll claiming -desperately- the Republican- biased Dobbs/Roe/Casey decision won't affect voters this fall.



The only reason you'll see the Right so desperate to push that bullsh** is because Dems are now surging in the polls:https://t.co/5ad0yq8XKx — Shawn Peirce (@_silversmith) June 29, 2022

Democrats and their aligned groups raised more than $80 million in the week after the Supreme Court stripped away a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion, offering one of the first tangible signs that the ruling may energize voters. https://t.co/QY333Bdnnn — The Associated Press (@AP) July 1, 2022

BIG NEWS: NY State Senate just passed legislation enshrining abortion rights in the State constitution.



Also prohibits gov't from discriminating based on race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity & expression, or pregnancy.https://t.co/bZBEQyGmb7 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 1, 2022