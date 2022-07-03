Suddenly, Reproductive Rights Are All The Rage Again

And Republican extremists are in the unenviable position of the dog that unexpectedly caught the car.
By Susie MadrakJuly 3, 2022

I think they're gonna get a big surprise in November! It's not just that their pet Federalist Society judges are making it almost impossible to get an abortion in some states despite rape, incest, or the life of the mother -- people are also realizing yes, Republicans really do want to take away your birth control -- and that of your daughters.

The numbers are turning in our direction:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue