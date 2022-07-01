Tony Ornato was such a hardcore loyalist that ex-prznint Stupid, brought him on as his deputy chief of staff.

The Secret Service also took the unprecedented step of allowing the former detail leader to temporarily leave his job to become a White House political adviser. Anthony Ornato was hired as White House deputy chief of staff earlier this year. In that role, he helped coordinate a controversial June photo opportunity in which Trump strode defiantly across Lafayette Square to pose with a Bible after the park was forcibly cleared of peaceful protesters. Ornato also helped coordinate numerous rallies across the country during the pandemic, per Trump’s wishes. The mass gatherings were blamed for increasing the spread of the coronavirus in some of the communities where they took place and left many in the ranks of the Secret Service infected or exposed.

Ornato has since returned to the Secret Service (!).

---

Trump is —of course— trying to lie his way out of this week's Cassidy Hutchison testimony. On the ironically named TRUTH Social Hair Füror used his signature move: denying he knows Cassidy Hutchinson and called her “a total phony” (another golden oldie).

Grabby McGrabber tried to discredit Hutchinson’s second-hand account that he grabbed the wheel to redirect his motorcade to the Capitol on January 6, so he could lead the mob in person, and of course he denies that he lunged at his Secret Service driver when thwarted. Tiger Beat again:

— Despite an effort by some former Trump officials and Secret Service agents to dispute and discredit Hutchinson’s testimony, the committee isn’t having it. Instead, the panel is “raising sharp doubts about the credibility” of TONY ORNATO, a former Trump aide who has critiqued Hutchinson’s recountings, Kyle reports. “He has interviewed twice with the select committee — once in January, and once in March, according to two people familiar with his appearances. In his January interview, according to a person who described the exchanges, Ornato recounted various recollections of Jan. 6, including several that drew skepticism from the committee.”

This is one of Lord Damp Nut’s typical deflection tactics, now used by Republicans: dispute [insert a tiny detail of an accusation here] as a way to invalidate the accuser and the entirety of their accusations.

Of course, Tony Ornato & Don will NOT testify under oath, as Hutchinson did:

There seems to be a major thread here… Tony Ornato likes to lie. https://t.co/0c2itYqf5J — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 30, 2022

We fully expect our Failed Political Press ™ to echo in non-stop in a but her emails and Both Sides fashion about the limousine ride.

Excerpted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors here and here.