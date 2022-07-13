'Everybody' Knew Trumper Militia Were Prepping For Civil War

Alex Wagner called out herself and her press colleagues on MSNBC yesterday, not to mention the Trump White House:

ALEX WAGNER: I think it is important to underscore on a day like today, you had some people that came that are not a militia culture. The groups that I spoke before the election? "If President Biden wins, is it fraudulent. This is going to be another civil war." They were doing weekend training. And had noms de guerre. They were calling each other "sergeants" and "generals." They had a battle plan. The president goes to the last box on his list, the crowd, weapons, and military group of Americans that are organized, some are skilled in military [tactics], get them to be the head of the battering ram to breach the Capitol. They were trained and organized. Everyone knew it. They talked to me before the election. And Trump's cronies knew as much.

Everybody talking to sources knew. Were there ANY reporters at the January 5 pre-game show with Alex Jones?

📽️The committee put together montage of the evening rally, Jan5th

💥tfg could hear it from his office excited 4 the next day

💥Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Ali Alexander, Alex Jones "1776" amping up the crowd for the 6th

#Jan6Justice #DemCast #DemVoice1pic.twitter.com/n5bMraxI9V — Joan Hussey (@Joanhussey1) July 12, 2022

And the next day, Roger Stone was in the "War Room" (???) with Steve Bannon and their "security squad" made up of...Oathkeepers.

Roger Stone belonged to an encrypted group chat involving the leader of the Proud Boys and the leader of the Oath Keepers in the months leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.



Investigators now have the chat logs. https://t.co/LdkIJZGExP — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) July 13, 2022

This is so, so similar to the 2016 election. A coddled and insular press corps refuses to sully themselves with actual Republicans, considers them cosplayers, minimizes their impact on our country.

And then cashes in on "covering the controversy" in book deals and special coverage.

Some, like David Neiwert, have been warning the rest of the media for literally years.

You'd think they'd want to do their JOBS better. Huh.

The soundtrack single for this post is Leonard Cohen's 'Everybody Knows,' covered by Concrete Blonde.