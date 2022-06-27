Trump Squeals Like A Pig: Fake And Doctored Videos!

It appears the January 6 Committee hearings are driving Trump insane.
By John AmatoJune 27, 2022

During a rally in Illinois on Saturday, Traitor Trump launched into a conspiratorial rant against the explosive testimony against his attempted coup being delivered to the America people from the Select Committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

The Cockwobbler was really mad that the Senate didn't pass a bill protecting the Supreme Court justices from protestors.

But for the five dead officers during the insurrection at his incitement meaning, he's got nothing. Has he ever even mentioned their sacrifice?

"Radical Democrats staging a ridiculous fake trial over January 6," Trump yelled at his cultists.

Trump uses so many adjectives to describe Democrats and the hearings, it's like Frank Luntz made a thesaurus stew and Trump, without looking, plucks them out for his word salad menagerie of ridiculous right-wing tropes.

"Pushing a fake and fabricated narrative based on doctored video lies and testimony that is totally uncontested.. the lies are unbelievable," he grumbled.

Poor baby. His fee fees are hurt.

Trump, it's not an actual trial. it's a Congressional Committee uncovering evidence against your illegal plot to overthrow a free and fair election.

The Guardian reports, "The former US president has reportedly been glued to them – and has not liked what he’s seen. As the panel has presented a carefully crafted case against Trump as the leader of a failed coup, he is said to be livid that there is no one in the room to speak up for him."

Rep. McCarthy is to blame for that fiasco.

The Republican House leader could have put on several more Republicans on the Committee, but he refused after Speaker Pelosi rightfully refused Jim Jordan's inclusion.

There is so much evidence against Trump's corruption that is finally seeing the light of day. At last.

