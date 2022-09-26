Aw! Doug Mastriano's 'Big' Rally Draws Only 60 People

Things are going horribly with Trump-backed candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano after he touted a "big" turnout would happen for his rally in Harrisburg. Instead of a big rally, an itty bitty crowd of 60 people showed up for the hard-right-wing candidate. Sixty.

The New York Times reports:

[Mastriano] is being heavily outspent by his Democratic rival, has had no television ads on the air since May, has chosen not to interact with the state’s news media in ways that would push his agenda, and trails by double digits in reputable public polling and most private surveys There’s no sign of cavalry coming to his aid, either: The Republican Governors Association, which is helping the party’s nominees in Arizona, Michigan and six other states, has no current plans to assist Mr. Mastriano, according to people with knowledge of its deliberations.

The outlet notes that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the RGA's co-chairman, suggested earlier this year that Mastriano might be a "lost cause" that isn't worthy of funding.

“We don’t fund lost causes and we don’t fund landslides,” he said. “You have to show us something; you have to demonstrate that you can move numbers and you can raise resources.”

Via the Daily Kos:

Mastriano tried to raise resources just before he made that mournful Facebook video by appearing on a podcast hosted by his fellow far-right extremist Steve Bannon. The nominee implored listeners to open their wallets because if he won, "I get to appoint the secretary of state." He added, "Americans, wherever you live in the world if you're an American citizen, you can donate to my campaign." One of Mastriano's allies, though, is trying a different approach to try to get the RGA involved. Jenna Ellis, the notorious 2020 election denier who now serves as Mastriano's legal advisor, on Tuesday posted the RGA's email address and the number for its general counsel on Twitter and wrote, "The Republican Governors Association would rather see an insane extremist Democrat win in Pennsylvania than have a Republican they can't control. Doug Mastriano's race is MORE CRITICAL THAN EVER for freedom from BOTH SIDES!!"

Yeah, sure, Jenna. The all-caps part is especially convincing and doesn't seem desperate at all.