GOP AG Nominee Compares Plan B To Fentanyl

Matt DePerno, the Republican nominee for attorney general in Michigan, said recently that Plan B birth control pills should be treated like fentanyl and be banned "at the border."
By David EdwardsSeptember 22, 2022

In a recording that surfaced on Tuesday, a man asks DePerno how Plan B can be stopped.

"What's Plan B?" DePerno wonders.

"The morning after pill," the man explains. "Can you ban it?"

"You've got to figure out how you ban the pill in the state," DePerno says. "How do you stop it from coming in? You have to stop it at the border. It would be no different than, like, fentanyl."

"It's a state issue," he adds. "The state has to ban it. And it should be banned. It's just an issue of how do you enforce it."

