Iran Explodes In Protest After Woman Killed By Morality Police

We haven't seen anything like this in Iran since the Green Movement, or the Persian Spring of 2009 when mass protests began.

Source: The Guardian

A 22-year-old woman has died in an Iranian hospital days after being detained by the regime’s morality police for allegedly not complying with the country’s hijab regulations. Mahsa Amini was travelling with her family from Iran’s western province of Kurdistan to the capital, Tehran, to visit relatives when she was reportedly arrested for failing to meet the country’s strict rules on women’s dress. Witnesses reported that Amini was beaten in the police van, an allegation the police deny. The news comes weeks after Iran’s hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, ordered a crackdown on women’s rights and called for stricter enforcement of the country’s mandatory dress code, which has required all women to wear the hijab head-covering since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

It's been four days now and the protests have only gotten stronger and louder, with open clashes between police and protesters. And calls for "Death to the dictator!" We haven't seen anything like this since 2009 when another young woman was killed by police.

Four days after Amini was found dead in a Tehran prison cell, protests in the Iranian capital show little sign of slowing. Most protests appear peaceful, but some in Kurdish areas of Iran have turned violent. There are some signs that a groundswell could be taking shape: the first of its kind since 2009, when the death of another young woman sparked days of widespread unrest not seen since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Even now, Neda Agha Soltan’s slow demise from a gunshot to the head remains a testament to how Iran deals with dissent, and with women. Soltan was shot by a sniper as she attended an anti-government protest in June 2009, in a moment that galvanized a revolt and, for a time, exposed the fragility of one of the region’s staunchest police states.

Some amazing scenes from Iran today, with calls for "Death to the Dictator", the Ayatollah. That is unheard of in Iran, as it usually means instant prison, beatings, etc.

Unprecedented scenes in Iran: woman sits on top of utility box and cuts her hair in main square in Kerman to protest death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police. People clap their hands and chant “Death to the dictator.” #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/2oyuKV80Ac — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) September 20, 2022

Iranians cheer and yell, "Death to the dictator," as two men tear down the posters of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini and Supreme Leader Khamenei on a municipality building in Sari, the capital of northern Mazandaran province. #Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/glEXvlAdms — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) September 20, 2022

Young women take off their hijabs in solidarity.

To the world who still don’t know that in Iran #WalkingUnveiled is a punishable crime. Yes these

women who removed their hijab can get jailed, beaten & kicked out from job. But like the women's suffrage movement, Iranian women making history.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/pu3uUA1teM — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 19, 2022

The scenes in Iran are astonishing. How far will these protests go?

pic.twitter.com/AJeHB0yyYB — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 20, 2022

And this cop, armed with a taser and a baton, probably wasn't expecting the crowd to kick the shit out of him.