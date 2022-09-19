President Biden Approval Jumps To 45%

And with all the right people, too. "Undecided midterm voters" are all in with student loan forgiveness.
By John AmatoSeptember 19, 2022

In the new NBC poll, President Biden's approval rating has jumped to 45%, while the traitorous former guy languishes far behind at 34%.

Both political parties are tied now on overall congressional preference. This is great news for the Democratic Party, but we have a ways to go before the midterms.

"The NBC News poll also finds 45% of registered voters approving of President Biden’s overall job (up 3 points from last month), versus 52% who disapprove (down 3 points). It’s Biden’s highest approval rating in the poll since last October."

This year we've seen Covid supply-chain issues fueling the rise of inflation, which is still dragging the Democratic party down. That's to be expected, unfortunately. Democratic politicians must always clean up the messes made by Republicans. But as per their playbook, Republicans use their echo chamber to blame their wrongdoings on the newly elected party.

2022 is no different.

Gas prices have dropped dramatically, which has been a boon to consumers, and which has negated a big talking point for Republicans.

61% of voters say they disapprove of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade, compared with 37% who approve.

That's a three-point swing above their last poll.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.