President Surprises Elton John With National Humanities Medal

The singer performed at a stage on the White House lawn last night.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 24, 2022

Elton John played on a stage in front of the White House last night, as he kicked off his show with "Your Song." Via the Associated Press:

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the 75-year-old singer, talking about his activism, the power of his music and his all-around goodness.

"Seamus Heaney once wrote, and I quote, 'Once in a lifetime, the longed-for tidal wave of justice can rise up, and hope and history rhyme," Biden said. "Throughout his incredible career, Sir Elton John has been that tidal wave, a tidal wave to help people rise up and make hope and history rhyme."

At the end of the show Biden surprised John with the National Humanities Medal, for his songbook and his long legacy of advocacy.

Tearing up, John said he was “flabbergasted and humbled.”

I love a president who can make us cry -- and not because he's making fun of us.

