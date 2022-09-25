Something To Cleanse Our Mental Palates

An Australian soccer team just won their league championship. The team captain made sure that all the team members, including the water boy who has Down syndrome, was included in the celebration:

In Australia, this football team just won the league championship.



Their captain went into the stands to get their waterboy, who has Down's Syndrome, so they could celebrate together.#Humanity 🌏 🇦🇺pic.twitter.com/beQuezPNan — Goodable (@Goodable) September 25, 2022

While the tweet is focused on the actions of the team captain, he was not the only one restoring my faith in humanity. There were the fans in the stands who helped the young man get safely over the fence. Not least of the good guys that day was the player who took off his own medal and gave it to the water boy, telling him to put it on. That part caused my allergies to kick in a wee bit.

