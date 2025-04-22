The Greatest News Interview In Television History

Twin sisters Bridgette and Paula Powers have told how their mother and a man raced to help when a carjacked SUV rolled on Steve Irwin Way on the Sunshine Coast, only to find the gun-wielding car thief emerging from the wreck.

Source: Today.com (Australia)

Australian identical twin sisters Bridgette and Paula Powers have captured the internet’s attention after a video of them recounting a frightening experience with a carjacker went viral.

On April 21, 7News Queensland, a local news station in Australia, uploaded a clip to X about twin sisters who observed a car thief on Steve Irwin Way. When journalist Marlina Whop introduced the segment, she said the network interviewed two sisters who explained how their mother and another man interacted with the thief. But the Powers sisters’ retelling was far from what viewers were anticipating.

In the interview, Bridgette and Paula Powers spoke in unison while dressed in the same bunny-covered shirts. “One guy, he was up there with our mom. He went up there and he was coming back down toward us. And he goes, ‘Run, he’s got a gun!’” the sisters reenacted at the same time. “Oh, our hearts started to pound. I said, ‘Mom, where’s mom?’”

Although the interview is currently going viral, Bridgette and Paula Powers, also known as the Twinnies, have been local celebrities for years as wildlife rescuers.