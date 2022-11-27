Chuck Todd Battles GOPer On Gun Rights: 'People Want Freedom To Shop At Walmart'

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the incoming House Oversight chair, said on Sunday that he backed new laws to prevent fentanyl deaths but not gun violence.
By David EdwardsNovember 27, 2022

During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Comer what the new Republican-controlled House would do to prevent mass shootings like the recent killings at a Virginia Walmart.

"I mean, we already have many gun laws on the books," Comer replied. "If passing a bill would simply end gun violence then I think you would have overwhelming support in Congress for that. That's like saying Congress could pass a bill to reduce inflation! That didn't reduce inflation. So, passing bills doesn't solve the problems."

Comer said that he was more worried about deaths caused by fentanyl "pouring" over the southern border than he was about gun violence.

"That's going to be the top priority for Republicans come January," he insisted.

The congressman did not explain why legislation could work to prevent fentanyl deaths but not gun violence.

