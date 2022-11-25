Police Chief Who Demanded A 'BJ' For Dropping Charges Now Indicted

I guess it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Payne was elected with the (R) beside his name. And because Payne is an elected police chief he can keep working, even under indictment. It's my understanding that he's so far refused to resign.

Source: The Advocate

Plaquemine's police chief was indicted Monday on accusations he offered to get charges against a woman's boyfriend dismissed if she performed sexual favors for him.

Kenny Payne was indicted by a grand jury on five counts of malfeasance in office, said District Attorney Tony Clayton. Court documents allege the incident occurred in April, when he asked the woman to show him her breasts and perform oral sex on him in order to get the charges dropped.

The next day, Payne ordered a lieutenant to delete text messages from the woman to the lieutenant reporting the sexual misconduct and Payne also requested Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stasi to not conduct or to cease conducting an investigation into him after the woman filed a sexual misconduct complaint against the police chief with the sheriff, the documents allege.