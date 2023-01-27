Whack Job Claims J6 Was Worst 'Police Brutality' Since '60s

Insurrection denier Julie Kelly told Steve Bannon's Seditious Podcast Network that the real attack on the US Capitol on January 6 was perpetrated by the worst police brutality seen since the Civil Rights movement.

Kelly has written numerous articles and a book downplaying and denying the insurrection instigated by Donald Trump and his minions. Instead she described the heinous event perpetrated by Trump supporters as nothing more than left wing propagandists lying about what happened to suppress conservative voices.

Speaking with Bannon on his treason promoting podcast, Julie Kelly got her freak on.

"January 6, 2021, was the biggest instance of police brutality this country has ever seen since the Civil rights movement," Kelly said. "It happened on a scale that I don't think I've ever seen."

(At least she agrees there was police brutality during the initial struggle.)

Later in the segment a ghastly delusion took over.

"These were not even real police officers, these were thugs.These were Gestapo. Nancy Pelosi's storm troopers. They used protesters as personal punching bags," she said.

What did Kelly believe would happen when Trump supporters were committing seditious and violent acts at the center of US democracy?

Karoli always makes sure I use the word "gaslighting" properly, but I don't know what word to use for this drivel.

Any normal person seeing the actions of the insurrectionists attacking and ultimately killing police officers at the US Capitol while hunting for Speaker Pelosi and Mike Pence realizes it was the worst attack on US soil since the Brits came at us in 1812.

What was so disheartening outside of the obvious was it was carried out by actual American citizens trying to overthrow the US government instead of foreigners.

I think there's a straitjacket waiting for the Julie Kellys of this country