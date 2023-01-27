Tucker Carlson Proposes The US Invade Canada To Liberate Them

Speaking to Canadian professor David Azerrad about the trucker protests in Canada, Tucker Carlson attacked Trudeau's government, calling for the US to invade our neighboring country.

Responding to Carlson's question about the trucker protest, Azerrad made a joke.

"I thought you were going to ask me if Trudeau is Castro's son," Azerrad said.

They both laughed and Carlson said he "obviously is." And then Tuckems went there.

"I’m completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation to liberate that country,” Carlson said. “Why should we stand back and let our biggest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border -- a great country -- why should we let it become Cuba?”

(Canada is not a communist country nor does it have any chance of being one.)

"Like, why don’t we liberate it? We’re spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau, and I mean it?” Carlson chimed.

Tucker Carlson, who has acted like Putin's communications director, suddenly is in favor of using the US military?

Not as a deterrent against an immoral country like Russia, but as an invading force against a real American ally just because he disapproves of the Prime Minister's politics.

This is bizarre even for Mr. White Power Hour.