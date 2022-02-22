Lara Trump: Trudeau Is A Tyrant Like Leader Of North Korea

Lara Trump told Sean Hannity that Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau is using the police in a Gestapo-like manner against anti-vax truckers...

...and Canada has now become North Korea.

Lara Trump looks ridiculous making these outrageous claims. What Vladimir Putin is trying to do to Ukraine is criminal.

Hannity was, as usual. comparing civil rights protests from BLM to right-wing fanatical anti-vax idiots who already got the shots, supposedly.

Fascists always blame others for being the "real" fascist.

Lara attacked liberals for, get this, using the police as pawns. I kid you not.

"Trudeau who is all everything, basically a tyrant would encompass” is using them, it's almost Gestapo-like manner to silence his political adversaries..." Lara Trump said.

Republicans routinely use insane Nazi analogies when describing a political rival, and suddenly that's accepted by the MSM.

It's sickening on a human level, but Trumpers have no real humanity, just a hunger for fundraising.

Blocking a vital US-Canadian border from millions of dollars a day in trade and travel is not a "peaceful protest."

She continued on her rant. “It is tyranny, what you see happening in Canada. And let me tell you something. When you think of a tyrannical government, you often think of places like North Korea. Sean, this is how it starts. They start chipping away, one by one at your freedoms until you don’t even realize they’re gone. It is a really dangerous game they’re playing up there in Canada.”

So Canada is turning into China and North Korea, suddenly even though voters choose their government and leaders?

I lost brain cells covering this segment.

Hey Lara Trump, the difference between North Korea and Canada is Justin Trudeau isn't sending "love letters" to your FATHER IN LAW.