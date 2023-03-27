Karine Jean Pierre Blasts GOP: 'How Many More Children Have To Be Murdered?'

The White House responded to the school shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school, in Nashville by demanding Republicans finally do something to help stop the epidemic of gun violence against children. The shooter is a 28-year old female white woman, according to police.

During her White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre responded to the newest crisis.

"We must do more and he wants Congress to act because enough is enough," Jean-Pierre said. " In his State of the Union, the President called on Congress to do something to stop the epidemic of gun violence tearing families apart, tearing communities apart."

"How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban?" she asked.

"To close loopholes in our background check system or to require the safe storage of guns. We need to do something!"

"Once again, the President calls on Congress to do something before another child is senselessly killed in a preventable act of gun violence. Again, we need to do something," she stressed.

It won't take long for Congressional Republicans to whine about the White House using this horrible shooting to call for gun control and demand no one should comment for 24 hours.

Republicans have been focusing on using kids to rev up a culture war talking points with CRT, and ridiculous grooming charges against school educators.

But when faced with real threats against our children from mass murdering weapons, Republicans cower before the NRA.

Here is a prime example of the Republicans' response. This is from the elected representative for the area where Covenant School is.