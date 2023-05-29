Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach.” ― Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol
By driftglassMay 29, 2023

On this date in 1942, Bing Crosby recorded “White Christmas” with the John Scott Trotter Orchestra and the Ken Darby Singers.

The Rectification of Names: On Not Negotiating With Terrorists.

Free Thought Blogs: I guess these are the kinds of people who run the country now.

Balloon Juice: Late Night Dumb Nastiness Open Thread: Botox vs Clearasil.

Attention space nerds! NASA's Chandra, Webb Team Up for Amazing Views!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

