That Target Gay Pride Display?

After Target became the subject of anti-LGBTQ hate for displays ahead of Pride Month, comedian Brent Terhune weighed in with his take on the people behind all the hate.

Source Business Insider

Target CEO Brian Cornell is defending his company's controversial decision to pull LGBTQ celebration merchandise from some Southern stores just days before Pride month of June.

A Target spokesperson told Insider the move was a response to "threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and wellbeing."

In an email to staff late Wednesday, Cornell addressed team members in stores, service centers, and planning departments, as well as making a general statement "to the LGBTQIA+ community."

Insider has obtained a verified copy of the email, which is quoted in full below. Note, the name "Briefly" refers to the company newsletter.