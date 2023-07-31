Did Joe Biden Just Give Tommy Tuberville The Finger?

Senator Tommy Tuberville is new to politics and especially the bare-knuckled politics President Joe Biden has been involved in for decades now. I mention this because I am sure that Senator Tuberville actually thought he could hold up all of the military appointments forever and ever amen and Sleepy Joe would just sit there and nod sagely while Tuberville then indulged in tweets like this one, accusing Biden of being a rotten Commander-In-Chief.

Joe Biden presided over the first shortfall in recruiting in the history of our all-volunteer military.



We are missing 20,000 soldiers—an entire division.



The only job not being done effectively is Commander in Chief. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) July 31, 2023

He may have wanted to reconsider that impetuous act, because this same day that this same tweet hit the public square, President Joe Biden squashed all hope of the Space Force Command moving to Alabama. I'm sure it's not because Mr. President who knows bare-knuckle politics is choosing to reverse a policy that was ill-conceived and meant to reward Tuberville's own state with lots of military dollars.

AP reports, with my emphasis added:

The president, they said, believes that keeping the command in Colorado Springs would avoid a disruption in readiness that the move would cause, particularly as the U.S. races to compete with China in space. And they said Biden firmly believes that maintaining stability will help the military be better able to respond in space over the next decade. Those factors, they said, outweighed what the president believed would be any minor benefits of moving to Alabama.

Oh, that Biden ability to punch someone in the teeth while saying "Bless your Heart" is perfect here. Because the decision to move the Space Force Command from Colorado to Alabama was originally possibly conceived by Trump as a big wet kiss to a state that tossed Doug Jones in favor of one of the arguably dumbest senators ever to walk in the doors of the Senate chamber.

And lest we ignore the obvious, yes, abortion politics does have a role to play here. If Tuberville is going to block all of Biden's military nominations because he wants to make sure women in the military are ordered to do what men say, then Biden is by God not going to let Alabama share in any of those yummy Space Force Command dollars.

Hardball? You betcha, Tommy.