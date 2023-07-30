Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Offspring performs, Pretty Fly (for a white guy). How did you know that we were going to the Republicans Florida?

The Debate Link notes that white Republicans are telling Black Republicans to stop whining about slavery.

Today's Democrats gives us the shady backstory of Florida's new slavery curriculum.

Zandar Versus The Stupid shouts "Last Call for Black Lives Still Matter."

Hullabaloo tells us another reason we need to avoid Florida.

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist appreciates cartoonist Darrin Bell, and you will too.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).